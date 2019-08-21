Editor’s note: Questions over Selma Unified School District’s meal payment policy rose at the start of the school year. To answer these questions, the District issued the following on Aug. 14:
SELMA – This information is being provided to give further details regarding Selma Unified School District’s (SUSD) policies having to do with serving meals to students during the school day.
Selma Unified strictly adheres to regulations published by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the State of California regarding providing meals to students. Over 80 percent of the students who attend our schools are eligible for free or reduced-price meals. As such, our school system receives a significant amount of funding to provide meals to disadvantaged students.
In the 2018-19 school year, we received about $4 million from the state and federal governments for our Child Nutrition program and another $500,000 from other sources, such as food sales, interest and contributions from the general fund. However, SUSD paid out $4.7 million to operate the program; resulting in a loss of $200,000. Fortunately, in the past, we have had greater reserves to cover this loss. Due to our current fiscal outlook, this has become a concern.
The USDA establishes guidelines that we must use to determine student eligibility for programs. The guidelines vary depending on the size of the household but, as an example, a family of four with an annual household income of less than $33,475 is eligible for free lunches. A family of four with an annual income of less than $47,638 is eligible for reduced-price lunches. Beyond these criteria, families are expected to pay for lunches for their children.
Because such a high percentage of our students are eligible for free or reduced lunches, SUSD is eligible for several programs that many other districts cannot qualify for. For example, every student in the District can receive a free breakfast and a free afternoon supper. In addition, at six of our schools, every student can also receive a free lunch, regardless of their household income.
This may be the source of recent confusion. We are able to give free lunches to all of the students at six of our ten schools because a very high percentage of the families in those six schools receive some sort of government assistance, such as CalFresh or CalWORKs, or have been identified as a foster, migrant, or homeless household. This is called the Community Eligibility Program, or CEP.
However, we have two elementary schools at which the number of families receiving these forms of assistance is slightly lower, but not high enough to qualify for the CEP. This also causes our middle school and high school to fall below the threshold for CEP. Therefore, students at these four schools must complete applications for free or reduced lunches in order to qualify.
SUSD staff goes to great lengths to get applications from students at these four schools. The form goes home in their back-to-school registration packet and is available to complete online. Our office staff will call home, often multiple times, to see if the family will complete the application. We set up tables at registration and back-to-school nights to provide information and attempt to get more applications filled out.
Even with these efforts, response from many families has been minimal. Some families fail to complete the application and also fail to send lunch money to school with their student(s). At the end of the 2018-19 school year, there were 100 families who owed over $100 each. Thirty of these families owed more than $200. The total amount owed to SUSD was $27,000. In the prior year the debt was over $50,000.
The USDA does not allow federal funds to be used to pay these unpaid debts. This means that debts incurred by families who either are able to pay for lunch but choose not to, or are eligible for free lunch but won’t complete the application, must be paid using money that could be used for instructional programs. This is also not fair to those families who are diligent about paying for their students’ lunches.
SUSD staff goes to great lengths to obtain all of the benefits to which they are entitled. However, it is our expectation that a family who does not qualify per federal standards for a free lunch, pays for that lunch. There has been no change in district policies. We are more than willing to work with families who fail to qualify for Federal Programs, and ask that you contact Child Nutrition at 898-6500 extension 46514, to discuss the various options.
