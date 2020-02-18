Selma Swap celebrates 14 years

SELMA – If it’s rusty, has wheels or is collectible, it will likely be on sale at the 14th annual Selma Swap.

“This swap meet focuses on big boy toys like cars, motorcycles, watersport gear and parts for the do-it-yourself person,” Swap co-founder Alan Borba said. “Come see what fun stuff we have, along with antiques and collectibles. And the food is good!”

This annual swamp is open to the public rain or shine from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Selma Flea Market at Highway 99 and Mountain View Avenue. An ATM is available and the site offers wheelchair accessible restrooms.

There will be antique car parts, motorcycle parts, boats, cars, go-carts and a variety of collectibles for sell along with food booths on site.

Parking is free; admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.

The Selma Swap is sponsored by the Reedley Blossom Trail A’s. They started this Swap in 2006 and have since turned it into an annual event.

For directions and details, visit selmaswap.com or call 896-3243.

Vendors may set up in advance from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20.