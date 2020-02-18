Selma Swap celebrates 14 years

SELMA – If it’s rusty, has wheels or is collectible, it will likely be on sale at the 14th annual Selma Swap.
“This swap meet focuses on big boy toys like cars, motorcycles, watersport gear and parts for the do-it-yourself person,” Swap co-founder Alan Borba said. “Come see what fun stuff we have, along with antiques and collectibles. And the food is good!”
This annual swamp is open to the public rain or shine from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Selma Flea Market at Highway 99 and Mountain View Avenue. An ATM is available and the site offers wheelchair accessible restrooms.
There will be antique car parts, motorcycle parts, boats, cars, go-carts and a variety of collectibles for sell along with food booths on site.
Parking is free; admission is $5 per person. Children 12 and younger are admitted for free when accompanied by an adult.
The Selma Swap is sponsored by the Reedley Blossom Trail A’s. They started this Swap in 2006 and have since turned it into an annual event.
For directions and details, visit selmaswap.com or call 896-3243.
Vendors may set up in advance from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Vehicles for sale are $25 per space. A space may be reserved prior to our event on a first-come, first-served basis. Spaces do sell out, so please reserve your space.
Gate passes must be affixed to the lower left corner of your windshield and must remain there for the duration of the event.
The following are not allowed: firearms, controlled substances, dogs (except service dogs), unauthorized sale of food or beverages, crude or disruptive music.
Selma Flea Market
The weekly Selma Flea Market is from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays 10951 E. Mountain View Ave., 896-3243 where farm fresh fruit, vegetables, clothes, cars and household items are sold. Food vendors include a variety of ethnic dishes.
