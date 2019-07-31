{{featured_button_text}}
Selma summer: Concerts to start

The Selma District Chamber of Commerce organizes the August summer Concerts in the Park series. The concerts start Friday, Aug. 2.

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

SELMA – The annual Selma summer Concert in the Park series will kick off on Friday, Aug. 2 at Lincoln Park with jazz group Art in the Garden as the opening performers.

The free concert series is sponsored by the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and include a farmer’s stall and food and vendors’ booths.

The concerts start at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park. The series continues every Friday through Aug. 9, 16, 23, and Aug. 30.

Performers include the patriotic band Sounds of Freedom, the local rock band Prestige and Latin, R&B performers, the Fabulous Enchantments.

Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

