SELMA – The annual Selma summer Concert in the Park series will kick off on Friday, Aug. 2 at Lincoln Park with jazz group Art in the Garden as the opening performers.
The free concert series is sponsored by the Selma District Chamber of Commerce and include a farmer’s stall and food and vendors’ booths.
The concerts start at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Park. The series continues every Friday through Aug. 9, 16, 23, and Aug. 30.
Performers include the patriotic band Sounds of Freedom, the local rock band Prestige and Latin, R&B performers, the Fabulous Enchantments.
Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
