SELMA – The Selma Summer Concert Series organizers are inviting residents to enjoy free music, locally grown food, a shady spot at Lincoln Park and a relaxing venue to meet with friends.
Selma District Chamber of Commerce sponsors the concert series and Chamber Director Bob Allen said the musical line-up will include crowd favorites again this year.
“All the bands we have this year are returning bands. We always have people requesting them.”
The first night “Art in the Garden” performed jazz music Aug. 2 and the series continues for the next three Friday nights in August. Keyboardist Rick Tuttrup and bass player Mike Derr were among local band members in the group. Other “Art in the Garden” musicians include drummer Gary Newmark, guitarist Larry Strambi and saxophonist Ron Catalano.
“They play together all over. They just have a great sound,” Allen said.
Next up will be the “Fabulous Enchantments” who will perform Tex-Mex, Latin classics on Friday, Aug. 9. “They meet the needs of everyone and dancing is encouraged,” Allen said.
Then “Sounds of Freedom” will perform Aug. 16 and Jeff Dodd’s “Prestige” will perform Aug. 23.
“Prestige always gives a great performance, have such great music and they enjoy it. That makes us enjoy it too so that’s a good thing. That night is when we have the Chamber deep-pit barbecue,” Allen added.
The final performance includes a deep-pit barbecue at 5 p.m. Aug. 23. Tickets are $10 and are available at the Chamber office, 1821 Tucker St. The dinners can be dine in or dine out.
Trinity Life was selling juicy tacos and Rufino Lopez sold churros that evening. He’d attended the Raisin Festival and was invited to sell churros again.
“He has the best churros in the world,” Allen said. “They have strawberry and vanilla inside.”
Also, local growers Mary Peone and the Saechao family brought a selection of fruits and vegetables that are in season to be sold at the park.
“They have great strawberries, tomatoes, cucumbers, eggplants and onions at the peak of the season. It’s a great place to get fresh produce and support your local farmers.”
The concerts include a 50-50 raffle. Tickets are six tickets for $5, 15 tickets for $10 or 30 for $20. Winners receive half of the pot so the prize increases the more that attendees participate.
Funds help pay fees to bring in the musical performances. Cal Water and American Legion are among local sponsors.
Audience members are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Since the weather can sometimes predict attendance for each concert, Allen encouraged residents to come out as the trees lining Lincoln Park in front of the Noble Bandstand provide shade for the concerts.
“The greatest thing is a lot of people come through. It really is the community coming together and having a good, old-fashioned night out,” he said. “And it costs nothing unless you want to buy something here. There’s not many times you get to hear great music without having to pay for it and it’s such a great venue with plenty of space.”
