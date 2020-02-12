Selma starts Friends of the Library group

SELMA – The Selma Branch of the Fresno County Library system has officially started a Friends of the Library group and is looking for supporters interested in getting involved.

Teen Services Librarian Ariella Mason will host a kick-off community discussion event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 19 at the branch at 2200 Selma St., 896-3393.

“This non-profit group provides an essential part of what we do in the community,” Mason said, “from raising money to help us buy the supplies for awesome events, to just helping share with the community all of the things we can do to enrich their lives.”

Those 18 and older may participate. There are Teen Councils geared for teen readers. Find out more about their activities at http://teens.fresnolibrary.org/teen-councils/.

For the Selma FOL meeting, members of the County Friends of the Library group will be on hand to answer questions and give more information of what is needed for a group.

There is a yearly membership fee which range from $25 for a person, $40 for a family, $100 for patrons, $100 for a business, $250 for benefactors, $500 for guardians and $1,000 for champions.