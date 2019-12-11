SELMA – As the Selma District Chamber of Commerce ushered in the Christmas season with its now traditional parade and tree light ceremony on Dec. 7, some may not realize but Selma has a new Santa this year.
For years, Selma’s Roy Boyd portrayed St. Nick, but this is the first year that Alfonso Garcia Jr. got to don the red suit and glistening white beard for the community’s first official holiday event.
“It’s Christmas time!” Garcia said as he waited to climb atop the Selma Fire Department’s fire engine for the Downtown parade. Santa and Raisin Festival Queen Simran Sahota's arrival were the grand finale to the event that night.
Santa said he’s been hearing from the grown-ups as to what they’d like for Christmas, but the best part was hearing from the children.
“I’m meeting all the kids and getting them what they want. Hopefully, I can produce all the presents they need. It’s very exciting, but it’s a little hot today coming down from the North Pole.”
Even though Santa typically listens to others’ holiday wish lists, when asked what he wanted for Christmas, Santa said he had one wish only.
“I want for everybody to be happy and to have a merry Christmas. That’s what I want for people everywhere.”
Santa will continue to be available for pictures at his house at Lincoln Park on the following times and days. Bring your own camera.
- 5-6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13
- Special needs children: 10 a.m. – noon Saturday, Dec. 14
- 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14
- 5-7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20
- 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23
For details, contact the Selma Chamber at 891-2235 or at their office at 1821 Tucker St.
