WEST SACRAMENTO – Selma’s Vince Montemayor has successfully completed the cadet-training course at the California Highway Patrol Academy.
Following a course of instruction that lasted more than six months, he has been assigned to duty at the CHP’s Santa Fe Springs area office.
Officer Montemayor graduated from Selma High School in 2008. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminology from California State University, Fresno. Prior to attending the CHP Academy, he worked as a correctional officer for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Cadet training for Officer Montemayor started with nobility in policing, leadership, professionalism and ethics, and cultural diversity, and included mental illness response and crisis intervention techniques. The course covered vehicle patrol, accident investigation, first aid and capture-and-arrest of suspected violators, including those who drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Officer Montemayor also received training in traffic control, report writing, recovery of stolen vehicles, assisting the motoring public, issuing citations, emergency scene management and knowledge of various codes including the Vehicle Code, Penal Code and Health and Safety Code.
