Selma’s Economic Development analyst seeks input

SELMA — Selma’s Administrative Analyst Tracy Tosta with the City’s Economic Development and Grants Department is asking Selma businesses to communicate with her regarding how they are faring during the COVID-19 restrictions.
For individuals, she also shared information about how to find out about unemployment benefits, economic impact payments and applying for rent relief.
In an email to businesses, Tosta asked to be informed of business owners’ experiences with SBA loans, process adjustments, layoffs or any matters relevant to their COVID-19 experience.
She shared the following brief update and tips:
Pandemic Unemployment Assistance
If you are self-employed, you can reapply for unemployment benefits at https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/pandemic-unemployment-assistance.htm
Benefits can be retroactive up to Feb. 2. You may qualify for an additional $600 from the CARES act. Applications are not open at this time but please reapply on or after Tuesday, April 28. EDD phone line hours have been extended to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
Gov. Newsom’s Stay-at-Home orders release strategy
Think of this like fire season when we see the colored meter go up and down depending on the burn risk. The COVID-19 situation will progress in the same way - a dial more than a switch. Currently the goal is to have around 80,000 virus tests performed each day in California. As of [April 22], the capacity was around 16,000 per day. Below are the six indicators for modifying the stay-at-home order are:
- The ability to monitor and protect our communities through testing, contact tracing, isolating and supporting those who are positive or exposed;
- The ability to prevent infection in people who are at risk for more severe COVID-19;
- The ability of the hospital and health systems to handle surges;
- The ability to develop therapeutics to meet the demand;
- The ability for businesses, schools, and child care facilities to support physical distancing; and
- The ability to determine when to reinstitute certain measures (turn the dial up), such as the stay-at-home orders, if necessary.
SBA Loans: Payroll Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loan
There are links and bank information related to the SBA loans at https://www.developselma.com/covid-19-resource-and-information. An additional $300 billion will be coming through these programs.
Economic Impact Payments
Many people have received their individual payments from the federal government. Log on to https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center to see about how to get your payment if you haven’t already.
The roofs over our heads
It’s time to prepare for May’s rent for both residents and businesses. Document everything right now. Keeping records of financial hardships will be increasingly important as we move forward. Rent relief is not a nationwide item at the moment. To qualify for the State’s eviction protection, written notice and proof of hardship must be given to the landlord no later than seven days after the payment due date.
