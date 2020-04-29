Selma’s Economic Development analyst seeks input

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SELMA — Selma’s Administrative Analyst Tracy Tosta with the City’s Economic Development and Grants Department is asking Selma businesses to communicate with her regarding how they are faring during the COVID-19 restrictions.

For individuals, she also shared information about how to find out about unemployment benefits, economic impact payments and applying for rent relief.

In an email to businesses, Tosta asked to be informed of business owners’ experiences with SBA loans, process adjustments, layoffs or any matters relevant to their COVID-19 experience.

She shared the following brief update and tips:

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

If you are self-employed, you can reapply for unemployment benefits at https://edd.ca.gov/about_edd/coronavirus-2019/pandemic-unemployment-assistance.htm

Benefits can be retroactive up to Feb. 2. You may qualify for an additional $600 from the CARES act. Applications are not open at this time but please reapply on or after Tuesday, April 28. EDD phone line hours have been extended to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.

Gov. Newsom’s Stay-at-Home orders release strategy