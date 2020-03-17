Selma responds to COVID-19 pandemic

SELMA – With the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Selma recognizes that many daily activities continue to be disrupted. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Selma, City staff, and their families.

At the March 16 meeting, City Council adopted a resolution proclaiming existence of a local emergency. In response to that action, this release outlines preventative measures being implemented by the City of Selma to protect the community from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

As of Wednesday, March 18, and based upon recommendations from the CDC, which recommend social distancing of 6 feet and limiting social gatherings of no more than 50 people, the City of Selma will be taking the following preventative measures:

1. City Hall (1710 Tucker St.) and Fire Administration (1711 Tucker St.) will be closed to the public. City staff will continue to report to work and conduct regular business. Fire Marshal, Building, and Planning services will still be available. For Building and Planning services contact the Building Department at (559) 891-2200 or (559) 891-2208. For fire inspections or plan submittal, the Fire Marshal can be reached at (559) 349-9118.

