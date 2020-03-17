Selma responds to COVID-19 pandemic

SELMA – With the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the City of Selma recognizes that many daily activities continue to be disrupted. Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of the citizens of Selma, City staff, and their families.
At the March 16 meeting, City Council adopted a resolution proclaiming existence of a local emergency. In response to that action, this release outlines preventative measures being implemented by the City of Selma to protect the community from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
As of Wednesday, March 18, and based upon recommendations from the CDC, which recommend social distancing of 6 feet and limiting social gatherings of no more than 50 people, the City of Selma will be taking the following preventative measures:
1. City Hall (1710 Tucker St.) and Fire Administration (1711 Tucker St.) will be closed to the public. City staff will continue to report to work and conduct regular business. Fire Marshal, Building, and Planning services will still be available. For Building and Planning services contact the Building Department at (559) 891-2200 or (559) 891-2208. For fire inspections or plan submittal, the Fire Marshal can be reached at (559) 349-9118.
2. Events on City-owned property are postponed. This includes events at Pioneer Village, Arts Center and all City parks. While no reservations will be taken for events at our parks, they will remain open for public use; however, the City recommends that the public follow the same CDC guidelines and limit gatherings to no more than 50 people.
3. The Selma Senior Center is currently closed. This will include the Senior Lunch Program. Cold meals will still be available for pick-up. Concerned citizens, who are unable to travel, or otherwise need assistance, can contact the Senior Center at (559) 891-2239 or City Hall at (559) 891-2200.
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we implement these preventive measures. City staff will be working with local organizations to ensure the needs of our community are being met.
By following recommended guidelines, we will work together as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and ensure the safety of our community.
For additional information on preventative measures, refer to the City’s website at www.cityofselma.com.
The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.