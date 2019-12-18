SELMA – Parents, grandparents and community members are invited to submit photos of their children or relatives if they are proud of something they have accomplished at school, in a club or church function this year.
Here are some initial entries in our “Hometown Proud” column.
Victor Dominguez shared a picture of Selma Veteran Manuel Dominguez as he shared information and visited with his great-granddaughter’s classmates on Nov. 21. Sophia Dominguez is a fourth-grader in Nicole Gonzales’ class at Ronald Reagan Elementary in Kingsburg.
Manuel Dominguez is a 95-year-old World War II veteran. Recently, he also rode in the Veterans Day parade in Fresno.
You have free articles remaining.
Selma High School’s Vanessa L. Delgado recently earned an Outstanding Academic Achievement award for maintaining a grade point average of 3.6 or higher during the spring semester of 2019.
Delgado is a sophomore at Selma High and one of her goals are to graduate in the top 10 of her class. Her next goal after that is to attend college to become a teacher.
To share a photo of someone special in your life that makes you hometown proud, send the photograph and a brief description of their accomplishment to: editor@selmaenterprise.com. Our deadlines are every Friday for the next week’s edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.