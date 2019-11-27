{{featured_button_text}}
Selma preps: Rake up leaves

A City of Selma Public Works Department staff member is shown raking up leaves after a rain storm at High Street and McCall Avenue in Downtown Selma. Residents are asked to keep leaves out of gutters and streets to keep drains from clogging and streets from flooding.

 Laura Maldonado, Enterprise Recorder

SELMA – Selma’s Public Works Department is asking for the community’s cooperation to prepare for wet weather during the upcoming rainy season during the fall and winter months.

Rain waters flow along the city’s curbs and gutters to the Selma storm drains. To prevent the City’s streets from flooding, Public Works is asking residents to not to rake, blow or pile leaves into the street or gutter. Instead, place the leaves and small branches into green waste containers.

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Public Works Department will work to keep gutters clean and keep storm drains clear. To do this, their crews will both sweep streets and remove debris from the storm drains. To ensure streets do not flood, however, residents’ cooperation is needed to keep storm drains clear and avoid clogging the storm drain system during the rainy season.

Contact the Public Works Department at 891-2215 for more details.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The reporter can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@selmaenterprise.com.

Tags

Load comments