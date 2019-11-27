SELMA – Selma’s Public Works Department is asking for the community’s cooperation to prepare for wet weather during the upcoming rainy season during the fall and winter months.
Rain waters flow along the city’s curbs and gutters to the Selma storm drains. To prevent the City’s streets from flooding, Public Works is asking residents to not to rake, blow or pile leaves into the street or gutter. Instead, place the leaves and small branches into green waste containers.
You have free articles remaining.
Public Works Department will work to keep gutters clean and keep storm drains clear. To do this, their crews will both sweep streets and remove debris from the storm drains. To ensure streets do not flood, however, residents’ cooperation is needed to keep storm drains clear and avoid clogging the storm drain system during the rainy season.
Contact the Public Works Department at 891-2215 for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.