Selma Police officers make arrests; scam alert

The Selma Police Department encourages members of the community to continue to report suspicious activity to the Selma Police Department.

Two shooting incidents lead to arrest

SELMA – At approximately 7:45 p.m. March 28 Selma Police Officers responded to the 2200 block of Adobe regarding possible shots fired. The caller said there had been a white SUV in the area at the time that seemed suspicious. Officers on the scene however did not locate any damage.

Then, at about 8:30 p.m. a second call came in the area of the 2100 block of Yerba Street regarding a suspicious vehicle, also described as a white SUV.

Selma Police responded and were able to locate a white SUV in that neighborhood. The suspect tried to speed away after the officer initiate a traffic stop. The officer kept the SUV in sight and was able to stop the vehicle at Second and Whitson streets.

Miguel Perez, 18, was initially detained for suspicion of driving under the influence. As he was taken out of the vehicle, a spent 9mm shell casing was found on the driver seat.

Perez gave officers consent to do a search as the vehicle was going to be towed in lieu of arrest.