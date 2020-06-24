Selma Police find guns, drugs during traffic stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – Two men were arrested after Selma Police officers found weapons, ammunition, drugs, drug paraphernalia and alcohol in the car they were driving on the 1200 block of Second Street in the Selma.

Selma Police first pulled Jesus Acevedo over at 11:14 p.m. June 13 for a traffic violation. Acevedo, 29, of Parlier, did not have a valid driver’s license. Luis Avendano, 20, of Kingsburg, was a passenger in the car.

During their investigation, officers found an open container of alcohol and an open container of marijuana in plain view inside of the vehicle.

Officers also found a loaded 9 mm Ruger and a 40mm Glock-22 inside the vehicle. A further search also revealed a drug paraphernalia pipe, which is used to smoke and ingest methamphetamine.

Acevedo was arrested on charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, two high-capacity magazines, drug paraphernalia and for committing a felony while out on bail. Acevedo has an extensive criminal record.

Avendano was also arrested for being in possession of a methamphetamine pipe.

Both Acevedo and Avendano were taken to the Fresno County Jail for booking.

