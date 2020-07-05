Selma Police arrest woman with meth
0 comments

Selma Police arrest woman with meth

  • Updated
  • 0
Selma Police: Meth arrest

Jennafer Lorenz, 42, of Selma, was arrested after Selma Police officers found her bag that contained a large amount of methamphetamine and money in a car in which she was a passenger.

 Courtesy of Selma Police

SELMA – A Selma woman was arrested after she was found with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, according a press release sent by Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez on July 1.

A Selma Police officer had pulled over a vehicle during a traffic enforcement stop at 6:44 p.m. July 1 near Whitson and Branch Street. The officer noticed the car had an expired registration.

The officer issued the driver a citation for the expired registration violation.

As the officer was conducting a vehicle inventory search to prepare for towing, the officer located an athletic bag on the front floorboard of the vehicle. The officer searched the bag and located a large amount of methamphetamine and a large amount of U.S. currency inside.

Jennafer Lorenz, 42, of Selma, a passenger in the vehicle, admitted the bag with the drugs and money belonged to her.

Selma PD arrested Lorenz on charges of being in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine for sale. She was booked into the Fresno County Jail.

+1 
Selma Police: Jennafer Lorenz

Jennafer Lorenz

 Courtesy of Selma Police
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News