SELMA – Three Selma men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two Selma children injured, according to a Selma Police Department social media post.
The children were traveling with their family on Oct. 13 on their way home from church when their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Two children, ages six and seven, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. They were in stable condition at the time of the shooting.
The same shooting suspects were also involved in drive-by shooting at a residence near this same area immediately after the first shooting. No injuries were reported from that incident.
Selma PD Detectives were assisted by the United States Marshals, Fresno Adult Compliance Team, Selma PD’s Tactical Response Team and Kingsburg Police on Jan. 9 while search warrants related to the October shootings were carried out at two different Fresno County locations.
You have free articles remaining.
Officers arrested Ernesto Lopez, 20, and Gonzalo Avendano, 20, of Selma, for the shooting that occurred Oct. 13. Avendano was also charged with being in possession of a stolen firearm and drug sales.
A third man, identified as Joseph Miranda, 19, of Selma, who is currently in custody at the Fresno County Jail on an unrelated charge, was also charged with these shootings.
If anyone else has further information regarding this case, they are asked to contact Det. R. Figueroa at 896-2525.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.