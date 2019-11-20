SELMA – Another member of Selma Police Department will be safer as they patrol Selma’s streets thanks to a donation by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., the department reported in a press release.
K9 Pasco will receive a bullet- and stab-protective vest thanks to the East Taunton, Massachusetts non-profit organization’s donation. Pasco’s vest is sponsored by Deann Hobson and Dawn Marando of Pink Biscuit K9s. The vest will be embroidered with the phrase “In honor of PBK9s Volunteers” to recognize their donation. The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’s mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.
The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially life-saving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The cost to provide each protective vest for the K9s is $950. Each vest is valued at $1,744-$2,283 and has a five-year warranty.
There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information, or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination at www.vik9s.org or by mailing P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, Mass., 02718.
