SELMA – Robert Norberte didn’t hesitate to act when he saw a man standing on the railroad tracks in Selma on May 28. Jumping out of his vehicle that day, he ran to the tracks, grabbed the man and pulled him out of the way just as the train went by.
As nearby vehicles called 911, Norberte stayed with the distraught man to calm him until police got there.
“Robert said he could feel the vibration from the train,” his sister-in-law Reannon Franco-Gillette said.
For his efforts, Norberte, 31, was recognized by the Selma Police Department on Sept. 25. He was honored during the Fresno & Madera Counties Police Chiefs Association’s 30th Annual Citizens Award ceremony that took place at the Fresno Veterans Memorial Auditorium.
You have free articles remaining.
Originally from Selma but now a Kingsburg resident, Norberte is married to Joni Norberte and has a daughter, Julissa and son, Benjamin.
Other citizens recognized included:
- Evelia Lopez and Jaime Robles-Martinez by the Clovis Police Department
- Kelsey Hill by the Coalinga Police Department
- Dr. Roger Lajeunesse, Sunnyside Trophy Shop, Assistance League of Fresno (Assisteens) and Vince Sierras by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office
- Yvette Warren and Terry Welch by the Fresno Police Department
- Veronica Renteria, Lorena Lopez, Lupita Meza, Giselle Azurdia and Mary V. Swarts by the Huron Police Department
- Adrian Ramirez and Diana Guerrero Ornelas by the Kerman Police Department
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.