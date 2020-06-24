Selma PD arrest six on DUI charges
Selma PD arrest six on DUI charges

SELMA – As businesses have some restrictions lifted, Selma Police say they’re seeing an increase in DUI arrests, according to a recent press release issued by Police Chief Joe Gomez.

Between June 11 and June 14, six people were arrested for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

It’s been about two months since businesses, including bars, have been closed because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

As restrictions ease and bars reopen, the SPD is reminding community members that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous and is a serious crime.

Drivers charged with DUI could face up to one year in jail, have their driver’s license suspended and pay fines up to $10,000.

Recently arrested on DUI charges were:

  • Stephanie Alvarado, 35, Selma
  • Sergio Mendoza, 25, Selma
  • Susanna Quintero Olivares, 34
  • Anthony Pruneda, 37, Parlier
  • Joanna Ramirez, 26, Orosi
  • Pablo Trejo, 60, Selma
Stephanie Alvarado

Stephanie Alvarado

 Laura Brown
Sergio Mendoza

Sergio Mendoza

 Courtesy of Selma PD
Susanna Quintero Olivares

Susanna Quintero Olivares

 Courtesy of Selma PD
Anthony Pruneda

Anthony Pruneda

 Courtesy of Selma PD
Joanna Ramirez

Joanna Ramirez

 Courtesy of Selma PD
Pablo Trejo

Pablo Trejo

 Courtesy of Selma PD
