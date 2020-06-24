Selma PD arrest six on DUI charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – As businesses have some restrictions lifted, Selma Police say they’re seeing an increase in DUI arrests, according to a recent press release issued by Police Chief Joe Gomez.

Between June 11 and June 14, six people were arrested for driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

It’s been about two months since businesses, including bars, have been closed because of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

As restrictions ease and bars reopen, the SPD is reminding community members that driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is dangerous and is a serious crime.

Drivers charged with DUI could face up to one year in jail, have their driver’s license suspended and pay fines up to $10,000.

Recently arrested on DUI charges were:

Stephanie Alvarado, 35, Selma

Sergio Mendoza, 25, Selma

Susanna Quintero Olivares, 34

Anthony Pruneda, 37, Parlier

Joanna Ramirez, 26, Orosi

Pablo Trejo, 60, Selma