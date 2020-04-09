Selma parks closed until further notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SELMA – The City of Selma is taking another precautionary measure to protect the community against the spread of COVID-19. In a press release, the City announced it will be promoting social distancing by closing all City park amenities for Easter weekend.

No gatherings or picnics are allowed. Selma residents are urged to adhere to the Governor’s Stay-at-Home orders.

The order is enforceable under Government Code section 8665, which states that anyone who “refuses or willfully neglects” to obey a lawful order is guilty of a misdemeanor and could be fined up to $1,000, imprisoned for six months or both.

The closure of the park amenities will be in effect from Thursday, April 9 until further notice.

