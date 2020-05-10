Selma moves to early Phase 2

SELMA – Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan said while City officials are fully aware of the economic situations created by the COVID pandemic, the City will continue to follow the state guidelines for all businesses and residents.
The City will also keep sharing information “so we can all safely move towards reopening businesses and our community,” she said in a May 8 press release.
Changes
This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the State will enter Phase Two of the plan to reopen businesses and communities. Phase Two has two stages – early and late.
In the early stage retail, logistics and manufacturing companies may resume some previously excluded operations. Curbside ordering and pickup from retailers is now allowed for both essential and non-essential businesses.
“Customers are not allowed to shop in the stores but can make selections via phone, online, or place orders from parking spaces,” Gallavan wrote.
Lines and parking lot sales/pick-up sites must observe social distancing and businesses are encouraged to review the industry guidelines available at www.covid19.ca.gov/roadmap.
“The safety for vulnerable populations and crucial workers in these situations is of upmost importance to our community. We urge residents to respect one another and wear masks when out in public. This is highly encouraged to help stop the spread of coronavirus as symptoms are not always present in affected people.”
Barbershops, hairdressers, tattoo parlors, and dine-in restaurant services are to remain closed as they are categorized as high risk for transmission and will not be able to open until Phase Three begins. Areas of the economy requiring state licenses risk the termination of their license due to non-compliance, she warned.
Workers Compensation
Employers’ Worker Compensation plans will cover COVID-19 if presumed contracted at work. For more information visit www.gov.ca.gov and view Executive Order N-62-20.
Local Coronavirus Testing
The State website coordinating testing is https://covid19.ca.gov/testing-and-treatment/.
That website includes the following:
Who can get tested: As capacity increases, testing will expand according to the local Health Officer’s discretion. Priorities include:
Tier 1
- Hospitalized patients
- Healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees
- Any symptomatic person
- People identified for testing by public health contact investigations and disease control activities in high-risk settings
- Asymptomatic residents or employees of congregate living facilities including:
- After positive cases have been identified in a facility
- Before resident admission or readmission to a facility
- People in essential jobs
Tier 2
- Lower risk asymptomatic people
- Community surveillance: Asymptomatic people as part of community or regional surveillance programs
Quest Diagnostics, 1122 Rose Ave., Ste. 2 in Selma is offering COVID-19 testing only. A physician’s referral required. Testing is by appointment only. There is no drive-through testing. For more information, visit their website at http://patient.questdiagnostics.com/covid-testing-options or call 866-MYQUEST.
State-operated sites are now ready in Sanger, Dinuba and Fresno that will provide free testing to residents without the need for a doctor’s referral. Call 1 (888) 634-1123 if you are not able to make an appointment online.
Gallavan said the City is working with United Health Centers to offer expanded testing in Selma in the coming weeks. The City will provide further information at a later date.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
