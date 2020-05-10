You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Selma moves to early Phase 2
0 comments

Selma moves to early Phase 2

SELMA – Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan said while City officials are fully aware of the economic situations created by the COVID pandemic, the City will continue to follow the state guidelines for all businesses and residents.

The City will also keep sharing information “so we can all safely move towards reopening businesses and our community,” she said in a May 8 press release.

Changes

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the State will enter Phase Two of the plan to reopen businesses and communities. Phase Two has two stages – early and late.

In the early stage retail, logistics and manufacturing companies may resume some previously excluded operations. Curbside ordering and pickup from retailers is now allowed for both essential and non-essential businesses.

“Customers are not allowed to shop in the stores but can make selections via phone, online, or place orders from parking spaces,” Gallavan wrote.

Lines and parking lot sales/pick-up sites must observe social distancing and businesses are encouraged to review the industry guidelines available at www.covid19.ca.gov/roadmap.

“The safety for vulnerable populations and crucial workers in these situations is of upmost importance to our community. We urge residents to respect one another and wear masks when out in public. This is highly encouraged to help stop the spread of coronavirus as symptoms are not always present in affected people.”

Barbershops, hairdressers, tattoo parlors, and dine-in restaurant services are to remain closed as they are categorized as high risk for transmission and will not be able to open until Phase Three begins. Areas of the economy requiring state licenses risk the termination of their license due to non-compliance, she warned.

Workers Compensation

Employers’ Worker Compensation plans will cover COVID-19 if presumed contracted at work. For more information visit www.gov.ca.gov and view Executive Order N-62-20.

Local Coronavirus Testing

The State website coordinating testing is https://covid19.ca.gov/testing-and-treatment/.

That website includes the following:

Who can get tested: As capacity increases, testing will expand according to the local Health Officer’s discretion. Priorities include:

Tier 1

  • Hospitalized patients
  • Healthcare workers, first responders, and other social service employees
  • Any symptomatic person
  • People identified for testing by public health contact investigations and disease control activities in high-risk settings
  • Asymptomatic residents or employees of congregate living facilities including:
  1. After positive cases have been identified in a facility
  2. Before resident admission or readmission to a facility
  • People in essential jobs

Tier 2

  • Lower risk asymptomatic people
  • Community surveillance: Asymptomatic people as part of community or regional surveillance programs

Quest Diagnostics, 1122 Rose Ave., Ste. 2 in Selma is offering COVID-19 testing only. A physician’s referral required. Testing is by appointment only. There is no drive-through testing. For more information, visit their website at http://patient.questdiagnostics.com/covid-testing-options or call 866-MYQUEST.

State-operated sites are now ready in Sanger, Dinuba and Fresno that will provide free testing to residents without the need for a doctor’s referral. Call 1 (888) 634-1123 if you are not able to make an appointment online.

Gallavan said the City is working with United Health Centers to offer expanded testing in Selma in the coming weeks. The City will provide further information at a later date.

Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com

COVID Testing goals

County Testing Goal: 1,520 tests per day. Current Testing Capacity is 600-700 tests per day.

State Testing Goal: 60,000 – 80,000 tests per day. Current Testing Capacity is approximately 30,000 tests per day

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Selma issues COVID updates
Community

Selma issues COVID updates

  • Updated

SELMA – As the California governor announced a framework in which to reopen the state, the City of Selma detailed how that affects local residents.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News