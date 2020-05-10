Selma moves to early Phase 2

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SELMA – Selma City Manager Teresa Gallavan said while City officials are fully aware of the economic situations created by the COVID pandemic, the City will continue to follow the state guidelines for all businesses and residents.

The City will also keep sharing information “so we can all safely move towards reopening businesses and our community,” she said in a May 8 press release.

Changes

This week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the State will enter Phase Two of the plan to reopen businesses and communities. Phase Two has two stages – early and late.

In the early stage retail, logistics and manufacturing companies may resume some previously excluded operations. Curbside ordering and pickup from retailers is now allowed for both essential and non-essential businesses.

“Customers are not allowed to shop in the stores but can make selections via phone, online, or place orders from parking spaces,” Gallavan wrote.

Lines and parking lot sales/pick-up sites must observe social distancing and businesses are encouraged to review the industry guidelines available at www.covid19.ca.gov/roadmap.