Selma man with loaded assault rifle arrested
SELMA – A Selma man was arrested after police discovered he was in possession of an assault rifle and large amounts of ammunition, according to a press release from Police Chief Joe Gomez.
In the report, Selma Police officers first made contact with Brandon Castillo, 36, of Selma, around 7 p.m. May 25 after stopping a 1998 Lexus near Jasper and Hicks streets. Castillo was a passenger in the car driven by a 40-year-old woman. The driver had committed a traffic violation which first got the officer’s attention.
During the investigation, Selma Police officers found that Castillo had a no-bail warrant out of Kings County and that he had an AR-15 rifle in his possession, loaded and in-between his legs in a backpack.
Castillo told the officer the rifle did not have any serial numbers on it, typical of what’s referred to as a ‘ghost gun.’ Castillo was also in possession of two, high-power magazines with more than 70 rounds of ammunition.
The assault rifle was loaded and Castillo was taken into custody and booked at the Fresno County Jail on charges of possessing an assault weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a loaded firearm with prior felony conviction, possession of a large-capacity magazine, being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm and in possession of ammunition and an outside agency warrant.
17-year-old charged with murder
SAN JOAQUIN – Anthony Chavez, 17, of San Joaquin, has been charged with murder of Yordy Urbieta, 19, of Tranquility, according to a press release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.
Chavez was arrested by FCSO homicide detectives and booked into the Fresno County Juvenile Justice Campus.
Urbieta was shot and killed around 8:30 p.m. May 26. He was standing in the area of Nevada and 6th Street in the City of San Joaquin.
Homicide detectives and Crime Scene Unit technicians collected evidence, interviewed potential witnesses and developed leads throughout the week. The information they gathered revealed this was a gang-related shooting and that Chavez was responsible.
Detectives found Chavez at a home in San Joaquin on May 29 and took him into custody.
Any residents with additional information on this case may contact Detective Juan Galindo at 600-8215 or Valley Crime Stoppers 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. You will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Three gang members arrested in San Joaquin murder attempt
SAN JOAQUIN – Fresno County Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have arrested three men for shooting and injuring a man in San Joaquin.
Kevin Rosales, 20, and Luis Bravo-Edwardo, 19, both of Huron, and Esekuiel Ochoa-Felix, 19, of Coalinga, have been booked into the Fresno County Jail. All three face charges of attempted murder and participating in a criminal street gang. Rosales also faces a charge of carrying a loaded weapon and probation violation.
Rosales’ bail is set at $90,000, Bravo-Edwardo’s is $80,000 and Ochoa-Felix’s is $80,000.
The incident started when a 22-year-old man, standing in the area of Nevada and 6th Street in the City of San Joaquin, was injured by a drive-by shooter around 8:45 p.m. on May 28.
The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Homicide detectives, patrol deputies and members of the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium worked together developing leads. On May 29, officers served search warrants at locations connected to the three suspects. This ultimately led to their arrests on May 30.
“It has been an unsettling, violent past week in the City of San Joaquin,” a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office said in the press release. “The FCSO hopes the arrests of these three men, along with the 17-year-old killer responsible for a gang-related homicide on May 26, will deliver a sense of relief to citizens by knowing everyone responsible is now in custody.”
Anyone with additional information about criminal activity in San Joaquin and its surrounding communities can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111 or Valley Crime Stoppers 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Man beats mother, arrested on attempted murder charge
FRESNO – Aries Apodaca, 27, of Fresno has been charged with attempted murder after hitting his mother with a TV stand, according to a Fresno County Sheriff’s press release.
FCSO Deputies were called around 6 p.m. May 25 to the residence near East Shields and North Chestnut avenues after neighbors heard a woman screaming for help.
Deputies arrived to find Apodaca’s mother, 52, with several injuries to her head and body.
The woman said her son had come home drunk, the two argued and Apodaca picked up a TV stand and began hitting her with it. She tried to run outside, but Apodaca pulled her back in and continued to beat her until the stand broke.
Nearby neighbors came to her rescue, stopped Apodaca from hurting her more and dialed 911.
Deputies found Apodaca standing outside and took him into custody. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail with bail set at $500,000.
Anyone with additional information about this case may contact the Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111 or Valley Crime Stoppers 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward
FCSO identify man shot in Huron
HURON – Homicide detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office are looking those responsible for shooting Leonel Avalos, 40, of Huron.
Huron Police responded to the 16000 block of 6th Street for a call of shots fired at 11:15 p.m. on May 28. Officers found a man, identified later as Leonel Avalos, outside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers attempted to give him medical aid, but he died at the scene. This marks the third homicide of the year in the City of Huron.
Huron Police requested that the Sheriff’s Office take over the investigation. While detectives and Crime Scene Unit investigators responded, no arrests have yet been made.
FCSO Detectives are asking community members to contact them if they have any information to help with the investigation.
Reference case #20-5858 and call the Fresno Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111, Detective Gary Haslam at 600-8209 or Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
Laura Maldonado can be reached at 583-2427 or lbrown@hanfordsentinel.com
