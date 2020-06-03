× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Selma man with loaded assault rifle arrested

SELMA – A Selma man was arrested after police discovered he was in possession of an assault rifle and large amounts of ammunition, according to a press release from Police Chief Joe Gomez.

In the report, Selma Police officers first made contact with Brandon Castillo, 36, of Selma, around 7 p.m. May 25 after stopping a 1998 Lexus near Jasper and Hicks streets. Castillo was a passenger in the car driven by a 40-year-old woman. The driver had committed a traffic violation which first got the officer’s attention.

During the investigation, Selma Police officers found that Castillo had a no-bail warrant out of Kings County and that he had an AR-15 rifle in his possession, loaded and in-between his legs in a backpack.

Castillo told the officer the rifle did not have any serial numbers on it, typical of what’s referred to as a ‘ghost gun.’ Castillo was also in possession of two, high-power magazines with more than 70 rounds of ammunition.