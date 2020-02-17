Selma man injured in ATV wreck

CHP received a call just after 9:30 p.m. that night that an ATV driver heading south on Mitchell Avenue had overturned. Fresno area CHP officers and medical emergency personnel responded to the scene.

After a preliminary investigation, the CHP reports that Jose Gonzalez, 43, of Selma, was riding a Yamaha Raptor ATV south on Mitchell Avenue approaching the Mountain View Avenue intersection at an undetermined high rate of speed. For an unknown reason, he made a sudden turning movement which caused the ATV to overturn. Gonzalez was ejected from the ATV and was not wearing a safety helmet. He sustained major head injuries and was transported from to Community Regional Medical Center.