LATON — The body of Baltazar Lopez, 48, of Selma, was recovered Tuesday from the Kings River after he went missing Monday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office

Boating units and officials were dispatched to Laton-Kingston Park around 3:20 p.m. after reports were received of a missing man in Kings River. 

Lopez was swimming in the river with his teenage son when he was swept away, officials said. 

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office EAGLE One helicopter originally searched for Lopez but was unable to locate him. A dive team later arrived and searched the river for Lopez until 7:30 p.m. Upon nightfall, the search was called off because it was too dark. 

The search resumed 7 a.m. Tuesday morning and Lopez's body was found around 8:15 a.m. It was determined he was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

The Fresno County Sheriffs warn the public that wearing a life jacket while swimming is essential for inexperienced swimmers.

