Selma man dies in ATV wreck

SELMA — A Selma man who wrecked while driving an ATV on Floral Avenue April 12 has died, according to a California Highway Patrol report. The CHP are investigating and report alcohol may have been a factor in this collision.

At approximately 11 a.m. that Sunday, a call came in about an injury traffic collision. Fresno Area CHP officers and emergency responders found a 48-year-old man who had been driving a 2007 Suzuki quad-sport, off-road vehicle. He appears to have lost control of the ATV while heading east on Floral Avenue, just west of Bethel Avenue.

The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of immediate family.

“The ATV driver made an abrupt turning movement to the left, causing the ATV to overturn within the westbound lane of Floral Avenue,” the report reads. “The driver was immediately ejected from the ATV onto the north dirt shoulder, resulting in major injuries.”

Emergency medical personnel took the driver to Community Regional Medical Center. The man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at CRMC, despite life-saving efforts.

The report shows the ATV driver was not wearing a helmet at the time and that alcohol is believed to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information may contact the Fresno Area CHP Public Information Officer at 705-2200.

