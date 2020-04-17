Selma man confesses to fires, arrested

SELMA – A 27-year-old Selma man has been arrested by Selma Police officers after confessing to a series of fires on April 17.
The suspect was identified as Owen Aguilar who has an extensive violent history and is on parole from the California Department of Corrections for criminal threats.
There were no injuries reported in the eight fires and estimates of the damage are pending, according to a press release from Selma Police Chief Joe Gomez.
“Aguilar reportedly started eight reckless fires in the span of 30 minutes,” Gomez said in the report.
During his arrest, officers located evidence related to arson and now investigators are looking into whether he’s also responsible for other fires that were set on the afternoon of April 16.
A first fire was called in around 7:28 p.m. that night under the Freeway 99 overpass near Highland Avenue. Selma officers arrived and determined the fire appeared intentionally started. At 7:33 p.m. officers discovered a brush fire near the Freeway 99 and Floral Avenue roundabout. The Selma Fire Department responded and extinguished both fires.
At 7:34 p.m. officers received a report of a dumpster fire behind Panda Express.
At 7:38 p.m. officers received a report of another dumpster fire near the Fit Republic Gym.
At 7:44 p.m. an officer discovered a third dumpster fire in the parking lot of the Selma Cinema.
Selma Fire Department extinguished all of these reported fires. During this time, officers received information a man riding a green bicycle was intentionally starting the fires.
At 7:55 p.m., as Selma officers began to track the suspect, a sixth fire was reported in the alleyway of the 1800 block of Stillman Street. Initially, debris inside a shopping cart was on fire; however the flames spread towards a structure that contained flammable liquids. This was the largest fire at this point during the rash of reported fires.
At 7:58 p.m. a dumpster fire was reported at the rear of the Selma Fire Department on McCall and Floral avenues.
At 8:03 p.m. there was another dumpster fire reported in the parking lot of the Sierra Market grocery store at 2400 McCall Ave.
During this time, witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic man riding a green bicycle and holding what appeared to be a blow torch in his hands.
At 7:56 hours, a Selma Police officer saw a man riding a green bicycle in the area of Floral Avenue and Wright Street. Since he matched the description of the suspect, the officer conducted a bicycle stop
At this point, there were no more fire reports. As the investigation continued, a witness positively identified Aguilar as the same person suspected of intentionally starting the structure fire.
