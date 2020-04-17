Selma man confesses to fires, arrested

At 7:44 p.m. an officer discovered a third dumpster fire in the parking lot of the Selma Cinema.

Selma Fire Department extinguished all of these reported fires. During this time, officers received information a man riding a green bicycle was intentionally starting the fires.

At 7:55 p.m., as Selma officers began to track the suspect, a sixth fire was reported in the alleyway of the 1800 block of Stillman Street. Initially, debris inside a shopping cart was on fire; however the flames spread towards a structure that contained flammable liquids. This was the largest fire at this point during the rash of reported fires.

At 7:58 p.m. a dumpster fire was reported at the rear of the Selma Fire Department on McCall and Floral avenues.

At 8:03 p.m. there was another dumpster fire reported in the parking lot of the Sierra Market grocery store at 2400 McCall Ave.

During this time, witnesses reported seeing a Hispanic man riding a green bicycle and holding what appeared to be a blow torch in his hands.

At 7:56 hours, a Selma Police officer saw a man riding a green bicycle in the area of Floral Avenue and Wright Street. Since he matched the description of the suspect, the officer conducted a bicycle stop

At this point, there were no more fire reports. As the investigation continued, a witness positively identified Aguilar as the same person suspected of intentionally starting the structure fire.

