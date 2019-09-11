FRESNO – A Selma man was among seven people arrested in Fresno Sept. 7. The man was among those charged with keeping a Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium detective from entering a known motorcycle gang clubhouse after another man with a gun was spotted entering the premises.
Jason Findley, 42, of Selma, was among people charged with obstructing an investigation. The structure is on the 3200 block of East Belmont Avenue. The seven motorcycle gang affiliates were then booked into the Fresno County Jail.
A MAGEC detective saw a man, later identified as Fresno's Rey Rodriguez, 31, carrying a handgun in his waistband. When the detective attempted to contact Rodriguez, the man avoided him by going into the gang clubhouse. As more MAGEC detectives arrived to help contact Rodriguez, other members at the property closed and locked an iron gate, refusing to let detectives enter the clubhouse.
A search warrant was issued and the Fresno County Sheriff’s SWAT team was called in to serve it.
Several hours after this call first began, SWAT was able to contact and detain 43 people who were in and around the building. Seven people were arrested and three handguns were found, including the firearm Rodriguez was originally seen carrying.
Rodriguez faces a felony charge of carrying a firearm as a gang member and a misdemeanor of obstructing an investigation. Findley faces a misdemeanor charge of obstructing an investigation.
Also arrested were Stephen Meza, 58, of Tulare, who faces felony charges of carrying a loaded, stolen firearm and carrying a firearm as a gang member. Sonny Luttrell, 36, of Chowchilla, Anthony Carrillo, 32, of Fresno, and Vanessa Franco, 41, of Fresno, all face charges of misdemeanor obstruction of an investigation. Skylar Shurtz, 26, of Fresno, was arrested and already had an outstanding arrest warrant for DUI.
Anyone with additional information on this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 600-3111 or magec@fresnosheriff.org. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 498-7867 or www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
