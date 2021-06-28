Youth baseball tournaments at the Cal Ripken and Little League levels have or will start soon in Selma and Kingsburg.
The first tournament, the Little League Intermediate division, ended on June 21 with Selma winning the three-team tournament and advancing to the Section 6 tournament which began on June 28 in Selma.
Selma defeated Sierra twice and Sunnyside Lone Star once.
Team members include Nikko Torres, Sean Hernandez, John Bertrand, Dallas Luna, Mike Casarez, Charlie Fino, Immanuel Alaniz, Noah Ortega, Jaden Apodaca, Liam Martinez, Albert Murrieta, Joseph Anes, Matthew Luna, and Benjamin Mechaca.
Justin Bertrand is the manager of the team while Dan Casarez and Henrique Luna are the coaches.
Selma began sectional play on Tuesday night and will also host the state tournament.
The District 10 Little League 10-year-old tournament began on June 22. Selma was eliminated Thursday night after a 16-5 loss to Sunnyside Lone Star. Team members include Jeffrey Anderson, Jonathan Toledo, Aaron Navarro, Simon Plobano, Tresdan Ruiz, Samuel Manchaca, Ace Hernandez, Mason Murrieta, Ethan Naranjo, Blake Bustillos, Roger Garcia, Jaxon Preciado, and John Ruiz. Gabe Naranjo served as the manager while Roger Garcia and Michael Bustillos were coaches.
Members of the 11-year-old All-Star team included DJ Rodriguez, Matthew Reynaga, Caleb Brumm, Abram Roque, Jason Almaguer, Marco Iniguez, Andrew Macias, Eli Pinyon, Daniel Menchaca, Zachary Gastelum, Bobby Marelis, Bryson Lopez and Owen Langstraat. Selma met Reedley in an elimination game on Friday night.
Selma’s 12-year-old all star team includes Dylan Darling, Aiden Fuentes, Fabian Nunez, Timbo Quintana, Angel Valdovinos, Giovanni Tovar, Jose Maria Alanis, Malakai DeLeon, Noah Alverez, Caleb Garcia, Jeremiah Navarro, Eric Vasquez and Juan Pablo Alaniz. Laura Tovar is the manager of the team with coaches Hilario Tovar and Michael Hedrick. Selma began tournament play on Monday night.
The Kingsburg 9-year-old All Stars include Caleb Rodriguez, Luke Efird, Jensen Sawatzky, Jasper Breckenridge, Anthony Reyes, Elijah Sanchez, Jake Sondergaard, Hasten Palsgaard, Noah Holt, Emerson Bravo and Janeel Siphota.
