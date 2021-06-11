Kingsburg’s Historic City Band is back and ready to present its inaugural 135th season concert — its first in nearly two years.
The band’s return from a pandemic-necessitated silence a year ago will take
place, free of charge as always, at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17 in Kingsburg’s Memorial Park Bandstand.
The park is located at Sierra Street (State Highway 201) and 18th Avenue, opposite the Kingsburg High School’s campus. The band’s season will include concerts each Thursday evening at 8 p.m. through July 22. Each concert will be preceded from 5-8 p.m. in Memorial Park by Kingsburg’s farmer’s market, sponsored by the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce. Vendors will also be present.
Wielding the conductor’s baton to begin his 44th season as the City Band’s Musical Director will be Dale Engstrom of Kingsburg.
“We have lined up what we believe will be an outstanding and entertaining season with a terrific variety of music our audiences always seem to enjoy,” Engstrom said.
“A Return to Music” will be the June 17 concert’s theme.
“Our program will highlight the joy of being able to share music together again,” said Engstrom.
A special treat will be a first-time Kingsburg concert soloist, Engstrom added.
“Our first concert of the 2021 season will feature Dr. Cari Earnhart on standard selections that we are sure you know and love.”
Dr. Earnhart serves as the Director of Choral Activities at Fresno State University. She conducts the Concert Choir, Chamber Singers, Masterworks Chorus, and teaches undergraduate and graduate conducting. She is in high demand as an adjudicator, clinician, guest conductor and presenter, and has worked with choirs in the U.S. and abroad. Prior to her appointment at Fresno State, she served as DCA at the American University of Sharjah in the UAE. An accomplished vocalist, Earnhart has appeared as a guest artist with many university, professional, community and church choirs worldwide.
Other June 17 concert selections will include marches, classical pieces and show tunes. Themes of the other five 2021 concerts
will include:
- “Sound the Trumpet,” with featured soloist Jeff Strong, on June 24.
- “America the Beautiful,” with soloists Kevin and Melody Memley, on July 1.
- “A Melodic Caravan,” with soloist Hanna York, on July 8.
- “Strike Up the Band,” with soloist Joe Lizama, on July 15.
- “Seasons,” with soloist Julie Bernsen, on July 22.
Last summer’s season cancellation resulted from public health concerts sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first year since what would have been the 1943 and 1944 seasons, during World War II, that the Kingsburg City Band did not perform.
The City Band attracts participating musicians and audiences from all over the central San Joaquin Valley. It was established in 1887 and is recognized as one of the nation’s oldest community bands.
Sponsoring the City Band again this season is the Kingsburg Media Foundation, headed by President Reggie Gierke. Other major backers are the City of Kingsburg and Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce. Park bench seating is provided but many in the large crowds that typically attend bring their own
chairs.
