KINGBURG — Another part of normal community life will return to Kingsburg at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 17, when the Kingsburg City Band strikes up the first of six traditional free summer concerts that will span the historic band’s 135th season.
The COVID-19 pandemic’s public health concerns and restrictions in 2020 prevented any but online virtual concerts from past seasons.
“Last year was tough for all of us but right now everyone in the band is looking forward to making some great music,” says Dale Engstrom, who is beginning his 44th season as the band’s musical director and conductor.
“A Return to Music” will be the June 17 concert’s theme, Engstrom said. It will feature soloist Dr. Cari Earnhart, choral director at Fresno State. It will be her first appearance with the band.
Remaining concerts, all at 8 p.m., are themed:
- “Sound the Trumpet,” with featured soloist Jeff Strong, on June 24.
- “America the Beautiful,” with soloists Kevin and Melody Memley, on July 1,
- “A Melodic Caravan,” with soloist Hanna York, on July 8.
- “Seasons,” with soloist Julie Bernsen, on July 15.
- “Strike Up the Band,” with soloist Joe Lizama, on July 22.
All six Thursday evening concerts will take place at the Bandstand in the city’s beautiful Memorial Park, at Sierra Street (State Route 201) and 18th Avenue, across the street from Kingsburg High School.
Reggie Gierke, president of the sponsoring Kingsburg Media Foundation, said the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce’s popular summer farmer’s markets will again share the Memorial Park venue, which is made available by the City of Kingsburg. Park bench seating is available but Gierke said those attending are encouraged to bring their own chairs. There will also be
vendors on hand. Last summer was the first season since 1943 and 1944, during World War II, that the Kingsburg City Band did not perform. The band was established in 1887. It is recognized as one of the nation’s oldest community bands.
