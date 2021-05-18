Clad in a maroon sports coat, an Arizona State shirt, a fist full of State Championship rings and yellow shoes with ASU written on the tongue, Richard Figueroa stood in the dining hall at Selma High School with a smile beaming across his face. He was about to take part in a ceremony he thought may never happen due to the pandemic.
In a moment that was a year in the making, due to COVID-19 Protocols, Figueroa held a signing ceremony to celebrate his commitment to Arizona State University on May 13 in front of family, friends, and coaches, many who have been apart of his journey since he was a young wrestler.
Officially signing his letter of intent back in November, Figueroa had to put a ceremony on hold due to COVID-19 protocols. When he finally got the OK, he was thrilled to celebrate his years of hard work.
“It is great it has been a dream come true to sign to a Division I program,” Figueroa said. “I trust the coaches and they believe in me and I can’t wait to get the show started.”
Selma High Bears head coach Sam Lopez said that Figueroa’s presence at Selma High will never be matched again in his opinion.
“To try to fill those shoes, he has set the bar really high. You rarely get another wrestler like this,” Lopez said. “The number one wrestler in the nation for three years and there are tons of schools out there and great programs and I don’t think they have someone like that. To be blessed and have an individual in a public school come in form a small town and have unbelievable skills is outstanding. I have watched high quality athletes and watching him it was a pleasure.”
Figueroa, who recently won a UWW Junior National Title which qualified him to represent Team USA at the UWW Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia on August 16-22, is a three-time CIF California State Champion and was the favorite to win a fourth straight title before the high school wrestling season was cancelled. He ends his time at Selma High as the No.1 ranked wrestler in the nation regardless of weight class.
“I came in everyday with a good mindset, willing to learn,” Figueroa said. “I would tell everyone out there to always believe in yourself and always be willing to learn and that is how you get better.”
Selma is no stranger to sending wrestlers onto the college ranks. Last season they have numerous wrestlers sign to college including Tristan Lujan, who just completed his freshman season at Michigan State where he wrestles for the Spartans.
“That is what we do. We create state champions, we build character, and we have a lot of fun,” Figueroa said. If you come to Selma you are going to win.”
Arizona State finished seventh in the NCAA Championships in 2020 and aided by Figueroa has the number two ranked recruiting class in the nation.
“I can’t wait to hang out with team and the coaches. Hopefully, we can bring back a team title and I can win a national title too,” Figueroa said.
While Figueroa will be wearing the Sun Devils logo across his chest for the next four years, he will always represent Selma.
“I felt confident having the 'S' on my chest when I was competing. It brought me a good mind set. There is something special you have to have to be part of this team and you feel it when you are apart of this program.”
