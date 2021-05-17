KINGSBURG — After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kingsburg Swedish Festival has returned with the intent celebrate enough for two years.
“As a community, we faced many challenges over the past year. In the face of difficulty, we came together with a common goal to keep our city safe and prosperous,” said Kingsburg Mayor Laura North. “From delivering meals to finding a way to keep our students in school, to supporting local businesses, to delivering vaccines to those who could not go and get them, to helping our neighbors, we saw the need and found a way to meet them.”
Because of 2020’s setbacks, the festival made the effort to compensate with a Swedish Queen — Chelsea Flood — standing in for both this and last year. Meanwhile, couples married both in 1970 and 1971 took part in the parade to celebrate their 50th anniversaries.
According to Tammy Dooley, who ran the parade, as soon as they knew festivals would get the green light, planning and preparations were full speed ahead. Their Thursday night pea soup dinner and pancake dinner saw their biggest-ever turnout, while Friday night’s smorgasbord also sold out.
“We had a very good group of people helping and we’ve got a large committee for this festival and our lead was Sharon Pearson and boy, we got it done,” North.
Started 55 years ago, the festival is a celebration of the history and heritage of the City of Kingsburg, which was founded by Swedish immigrants to the San Joaquin Valley. It was also enjoyed by a few native-born Swedes and other Scandinavians. Steen Skjellerup, a Danish immigrant and one of the festival's dancers, was one of such festivalgoer. Despite his hesitations about the virus (he lost his grandfather to the 1918 influenza pandemic), he braved his concerns to come out in traditional Swedish garb.
“Sweden and Denmark get along very well and the small cities — they like to have a parade, mostly in the summer,” Skjellerup said. “That’s a common culture we have and we talk to each other by speaking our own languages between Swedes and the Danish.”
It was also a good day for vendors like Darren Hess. Despite seeing online sales boom for his honey business, he admitted there was nothing like being out in the booth and working with his customers and answer questions.
“It’s super good to come back and see the customers,” he said.
The event was climaxed with the Maypole dance, a longstanding tradition of the Swedish people and — by extension — the people of Kingsburg.
