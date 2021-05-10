Festival celebrates: Svenska Kids

Dancers with the Svenska Kids Musik Club march in the grand parade down Draper Street during Swedish Festival in this 2019 file photo. Later they would perform in front of Svensk Butik.

 The Enterprise Recorder

KINGSBURG —The 55th annual Swedish Days in Downtown Kingsburg will take place Thursday, May 13 through Saturday, May 15, 2021.

The ultimate Scandinavian Vacation the third weekend in May invites all who dare to experience and taste the rich culture of Sweden in Kingsburg. 

It all begins on Thursday night with a Swedish Pea Soup & Pancake Supper. On Friday night, visitors will enjoy a great Swedish Dinner and start Saturday morning with a traditional Svenska Pancake Breakfast.

Besides the many great shops & restaurants on Draper St. in Downtown Kingsburg, it is also where you will find the Swedish Cultural Village. Here you can experience the Swedish Culture as you discover many food and craft booths and enjoy the entertainment.

For more information contact the Kingsburg Chamber of Commerce, (559) 897-1111.

