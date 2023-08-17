The Hanford High Bullpups head into the 2023 season hoping to compete for a West Yosemite League and Central Section Championship.

"We have a young team but a young team with experience," said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. "Our core group of guys have been in the system for a while so our expectations are still high."

The Bullpups went 9-4 in 2022. They will be led in 2023 by a crop of young playmakers on both sides of the football.

