The Hanford High Bullpups head into the 2023 season hoping to compete for a West Yosemite League and Central Section Championship.
"We have a young team but a young team with experience," said Cannon Sanchez, Hanford High head coach. "Our core group of guys have been in the system for a while so our expectations are still high."
The Bullpups went 9-4 in 2022. They will be led in 2023 by a crop of young playmakers on both sides of the football.
Junior running backs Kourdey Glass and Albert Richardson will lead the Bullpups ground attack. Glass led the Bullpups with 1222 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2022. Richardson added 804 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Hanford will have to replace All-WYL quarterback Cayden Muir who graduated. They will look to junior Daniel Gomez to take over the reins of the offense.
Juniors JC Turner and newcomer Jordan Black-Glass, who transferred from San Joaquin Memorial, will lead the receiving core. Turner had 40 catches for 686 yards and five touchdowns in 2022.
Glass also played on the defensive side of the ball for Memorial in 2022 and had 30 tackles and three interceptions.
A. Martin and Joey Munoz will be two key returnees for Hanford on the defensive side of the football. Martin had 33 tackles and three interceptions in 2022. Munoz had 30 tackles and two sacks.
The Bullpups are also expecting some big plays from Taveon Patterson.
Hanford High opens their 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18 against Bullard High School at the Neighbor Bowl in Hanford.
"We’re taking it one day at a time with this group. We’re building the foundation of a young team that will play together for the next two years," Sanchez said. "Bullard is all we’re focused on. We’re going to play fast!"
After the Bullpups host Bullard High, they will then host Buhach Colony on Saturday, Aug. 26. They will then have four straight road games. They will play at Golden West on Sept. 1, Frontier High in Bakersfield on Sept. 8 and Redwood High on Sept. 15.
After a bye, the Bullpups will travel to Dinuba High on Sept. 29 and Tulare Union on Oct. 6. They finally return home for a game against Tulare Western on Oct. 13. They travel to Mission Oak on Oct. 20 and end the season at home against Lemoore High on Oct. 27.