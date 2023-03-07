The California Community College Athletic Association State Basketball Championships for men and women will take place at West Hills College Lemoore in the Golden Eagle Arena. The tournament will showcase the final four California community college teams for both men and women in the north and south regions of the state.
From March 9-12, the Men's Basketball State Championship games will be held. The first game will feature San Jose City against East Los Angeles at 1 p.m., followed by Fullerton playing against West Valley at 3 p.m. The day's third game will see City College of San Francisco compete against San Bernardino Valley at 5 p.m., with Citrus playing against College of the Sequoias at 7 p.m. Playoff games from the winning brackets will be held at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, March 10, with the championship game scheduled for Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m.
The Women's Basketball Championships will take place from March 10-12. On March 10, Santa Rosa will play against Mt. San Antonio at 1 p.m., followed by Orange Coast competing against Sierra at 3 p.m. The day's third game will see Butte playing against Cypress at 5 p.m., with Palomar playing against College of the Sequoias at 7 p.m. Playoff games from the winning brackets will be held at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, with the championship game scheduled for Sunday, March 12, at 3:30 p.m.