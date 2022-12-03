West Hills College Lemoore is hosting the CCCAA State Wrestling Tournament from Friday, Dec. 9 through Saturday, Dec. 10 in the Golden Eagle Arena. Twenty-one colleges from across the state will participate.
“We are excited to host the state wrestling tournament,” said Andrea Picchi, Associate Dean of Athletics and Kinesiology at West Hills College Lemoore. “Teams from across the state and their supporters will be visiting our community and supporting our local businesses.”
The doors open to the public at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, and the last session begins at 4:30 p.m.