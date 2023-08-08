West Hills College Coalinga has announced the appointment of Justin Strickland as the new Rodeo Coach for the college's rodeo team.
"With an impressive background in rodeo, horse training and coaching, Strickland brings experience and knowledge to lead the team to great success," school officials in a release.
Strickland's journey with horses began at a young age, and over the years, he honed his riding and roping skills through dedication and hard work. Starting riding lessons in Kindergarten, he quickly developed a passion for rodeo, participating in various events during elementary and high school, excelling in team roping, calf roping, and cutting. Strickland's achievements included multiple qualifications for CHSRA State Finals and Challenge of Champions throughout high school, earning him the District 4 all-around cowboy title in his senior year.
Continuing his journey in college, Strickland joined West Hills College Coalinga's rodeo team, competing in team roping and calf roping while consistently ranking in the top ten at the regional level. His exemplary performance earned valuable points for the West Hills Men's points team, establishing himself as a standout rodeo athlete.
Strickland's expertise extends beyond riding and competing, as he has spent more than a decade training horses in various disciplines, such as colt starting, reined cow horse, cutting, and breakaway roping. He has also coached private clients, university equine teams, and student-athletes, imparting his knowledge and passion for horsemanship.
During the 21-22 season, Strickland volunteered his time to the West Hills College Coalinga rodeo team, later being appointed as the assistant coach. Demonstrating exceptional coaching abilities, he assumed the role of interim head coach during the 22-23 season and achieved remarkable success.
Under his guidance, seven students qualified for the College National Finals Rodeo, with one student bringing home a national title.
"Strickland's impressive track record in rodeo and horse training, combined with his coaching expertise, makes him an invaluable asset to our rodeo program," said Joe Hash, West Hills College Coalinga Associate Dean of Athletics. "We are excited to have him take the reins as our Rodeo Coach, and I am confident that under his guidance, our student-athletes will achieve new heights of success both in the arena and in personal growth."
Strickland's commitment to rodeo and coaching is evident in his extensive involvement with various rodeo associations, including the American Cowboy Team Roping Association (ACTRA), World Champions Rodeo Alliance (WCRA), United States Team Roping Champions (USTRC), California Cowboys Professional Rodeo Association (CCPRA), and the World Series of Team Roping (WSTR).
"We are thrilled to welcome Justin Strickland as our new rodeo coach. His remarkable experience in rodeo, passion for horsemanship, and dedication to coaching makes him an excellent addition to our athletics program," said West Hills College Coalinga President Carla Tweed. "With Strickland's leadership, we look forward to seeing our rodeo team thrive and continue to represent our college with pride."