West Hills College Coalinga has announced the appointment of Justin Strickland as the new Rodeo Coach for the college's rodeo team.

 Contributed

"With an impressive background in rodeo, horse training and coaching, Strickland brings experience and knowledge to lead the team to great success," school officials in a release.  

Strickland's journey with horses began at a young age, and over the years, he honed his riding and roping skills through dedication and hard work. Starting riding lessons in Kindergarten, he quickly developed a passion for rodeo, participating in various events during elementary and high school, excelling in team roping, calf roping, and cutting. Strickland's achievements included multiple qualifications for CHSRA State Finals and Challenge of Champions throughout high school, earning him the District 4 all-around cowboy title in his senior year.

