Madison Wallace, former Lemoore High School standout, found a new home in 2022 to continue her college softball career.
Wallace, a 2018 graduate of Lemoore High, transferred to St. Johns after spending the previous three seasons at Fresno State. She is a redshirt junior for the Red Storm. She opted out of the 2021 season at Fresno State before transferring to St. Johns.
Wallace has played in 36 of the 47 games this season for the Red Storm, starting 27 games. As of May 3, Wallace had nine hits and two doubles for the Red Storm.
The Lemoore native was a two-time All-West Yosemite League selection for the Tigers and a three-year captain. Coming out of High School, she was ranked No. 72 in the 2018 class on the Extra Elite Top 100.
During her junior and senior seasons, Wallace led Lemoore High in hits, runs, walks and RBIs.
The Red Storm play in the Big East Conference and have four games remaining in the 2022 season. They played Iona on May 4. Wallace had two hits and one RBI to help lead the RedStorm to a 4-0 win.
St.Johns ended the season with a three-game series against Seton Hall May 7 and May 8 at Red Storm Field in Queens, New York. After game one of the series on May 7 was cancelled because of weather, the teams played two games on May 8. Wallace had one RBI in game one on May 8th.
St. John's season ended with a 12-35 overall record.