The Kingsburg Vikings moved to 3-1 on the season after a 24-6 victory over Porterville High School on Sept. 16 in Porterville.
After neither team scored in the first quarter, the Vikings exploded for 21 points in the second quarter. Trace Jackson got the Vikings on the board first with a 23-yard touchdown run. Micah Spomer added a 28-yard touchdown run, followed by another four-yard run.
Jackson finished the game with 13 carries for 166 yards and the one touchdown.
“It always feels good to win. It was kind of a weird night for our guys, being it was our first road game, and it was on a Thursday Night, I felt like we played really well in the first half,” said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. “We let down a little in the second half. There are some things we need to get better at. We need to be a little more efficient in the redzone on offense and we need to tackle better on defense.”
Kingsburg’s Daniel Ortega added a 38-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that gave Kingsburg a 24-0 lead. Porterville scored a late touchdown to avoid the shutout.
“I think some of our young guys are getting better. Our defense seems to be playing better "team defense" and our play makers are making some big plays in some crucial situations,” Wilson said. “We've had some great individual performances from Micah Spomer and Trace Jackson, along with Ethan Winslow and our whole offensive line.”
Coach Wilson always is happy when Spomer and Jackson are on the field for the Vikings.
“We are obviously a lot better when both of those guys are in the game,” Wilson said. “They are great friends on and off the field and they feed off each other. It's a lot of fun to watch.”
The Vikings will travel to play at Redwood High School on Friday, Sept. 24 in Visalia. They will then open Central Sequoia League play on Thursday, Sept.30 at Exeter High School.
