The Kingsburg Vikings baseball and Softball teams won Tri-Count Conference Kings Division Championships. The Vikings baseball team won the TCC title with a 10-2 record in the Kings Division, finishing three games ahead of Kerman High.

They ended the season with two wins over Reedley High on May 10and May 12. The Vikings finished the season 24-5 overall and earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III Playoffs and will host No. 16 seed Morro Bay on Wednesday, May 17 in Kingsburg.

Kingsburg defeated Reedley High 14-4 on May 10. Bodhi Verners and Ethan Winslow each hit a homerun in the win. Verners had two RBIs, while Winslow had one. Houston Hirschkorn led the Vikings with three RBIs, Preston Ingrao, and Garrett Perkins each finished with two RBIs. Gavin Enns, Ethan Salazar and Gunnar Geringer each finished with one. Winslow earned the win on the mound.

