The Kingsburg Vikings baseball and Softball teams won Tri-Count Conference Kings Division Championships. The Vikings baseball team won the TCC title with a 10-2 record in the Kings Division, finishing three games ahead of Kerman High.
They ended the season with two wins over Reedley High on May 10and May 12. The Vikings finished the season 24-5 overall and earned the No. 1 seed in the Division III Playoffs and will host No. 16 seed Morro Bay on Wednesday, May 17 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg defeated Reedley High 14-4 on May 10. Bodhi Verners and Ethan Winslow each hit a homerun in the win. Verners had two RBIs, while Winslow had one. Houston Hirschkorn led the Vikings with three RBIs, Preston Ingrao, and Garrett Perkins each finished with two RBIs. Gavin Enns, Ethan Salazar and Gunnar Geringer each finished with one. Winslow earned the win on the mound.
The Vikings then defeated Reedley High on May 12 8-2 in Kingsburg. Houston Hirschkorn, Holden Hirschkorn and Perkins each had two RBIs. Verners and Ayden Rocha each had one RBI. Jacob Bray earned the win.
With a win over Morro Bay, the Vikings would play the winner of the game between No. 8 Seed Mission Oak and No. 9 Seed Central Valley Christian. The second round of the playoffs will be played on Friday, May 19. The Championship game will be played on Thursday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at Valley Growers Stadium in Visalia.
The Vikings softball team won the TCC Kings Division Championship with a 7-1 record. The Vikings earned the No. 6 seed in the CIF Central Section Division I playoffs and will play No. 11 seed Buchanan High on Tuesday, May 16 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg fell 3-2 to Selma High on May 12 in their final game of the regular season. Carly Raven and Ava Irigoyen each had a home run in the game.
The Vikings defeated Kerman High 5-1 on May 10. Rylee Jones had a home run and two RBIs. Raven had two RBIs while Alyanna Gonzales had one RBI.
With a win over Buchanan, the Vikings would travel to play No. 3 seed Clovis High on Thursday, May 18 in Clovis.
Marissa Gonzalez, former Kingsburg High standout, a sophomore at South Carolina University was named to SEC All-Tournament team. The South Carolina Gamecocks team made it to the Championship game of the SEC tournament but fell to No. 4 ranked Tennessee. Gonzalez made two incredible catches in left field during the tournament.