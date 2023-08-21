The Kingsburg Vikings opened their 2023 season with a 59-21 win over the Paso Robles Bearcats on Aug. 18 in Paso Robles. 

"I was thoroughly impressed with our conditioning and aggressiveness.  Normally early on, teams deal with cramping and fatigue, but I felt like we took it to them," said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach. 

Quarterback Max Warkentin led the way for Kingsburg throwing for 238 yards and had five total touchdowns (4 throwing, 1 rushing). He also had five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.

Recommended for you