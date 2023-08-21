The Kingsburg Vikings opened their 2023 season with a 59-21 win over the Paso Robles Bearcats on Aug. 18 in Paso Robles.
"I was thoroughly impressed with our conditioning and aggressiveness. Normally early on, teams deal with cramping and fatigue, but I felt like we took it to them," said David Wilson, Kingsburg High head coach.
Quarterback Max Warkentin led the way for Kingsburg throwing for 238 yards and had five total touchdowns (4 throwing, 1 rushing). He also had five carries for 42 yards and a touchdown.
After the Bearcats returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, the Vikings responded when Warkentin raced in the endzone from 15 yards away. A missed extra point and the Vikings trailed 7-6. Dennis Gagnon added a 1-yard rushing touchdown later in the quarter to give the Vikings a 12-7 lead.
Paso Robles responded with a touchdown to take a 14-12 lead after the first quarter.
"It was nice getting to open the season at Paso Robles. First off, the weather was phenomenal. After enduring a week of extreme heat, the 70-degree kickoff was great. Being the opening game, we had our share of mistakes, but overall, it was a great game," Wilson said. "Paso Robles is a great community with a proud tradition, so the game day experience was second to none. Boys came out a little flat, giving up the opening kickoff for a TD, but we rallied back right away."
Kingsburg scored the next 47 points to secure the victory and the start the season 1-0.
Gagnon had 16 carries for 148 yards and two touchdowns, while Wyatt Boyd ended with six catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns.
Houston Hirschkorn had a fumble recovery for a touchdown.
"Defensively we gave up an early big play which led to a Bear Cat TD, but the defense then settled in with some stellar performances by Aaron Garcia, Sylvester Parra, Bodhi Verners, Houston Hirschkorn, and Greg Ross. Kicker Matt Ward chipped in with 16-yard FG in the middle of the second quarter. All in all, it was an all-out team performance with contributions coming from a host of Vikings," Wilson said.
The Vikings will now play Sunnyside High school on Friday, Aug. 25 at Kingsburg High School.