For the third time in four seasons, the Kingsburg Vikings are Central Section Champions.

The Vikings earned the CIF Central Section Division III Championship with a dominant 63-43 win over the Sierra Chieftains on Feb. 25 at Selland Arena in Fresno.

Chris Bowe led the way for Kingsburg, who had four players score in double figures, with 13 points. Conner McFall, Noah Brown and Jensen Hirschkorn each finished the game with 12 points.

