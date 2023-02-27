For the third time in four seasons, the Kingsburg Vikings are Central Section Champions.
The Vikings earned the CIF Central Section Division III Championship with a dominant 63-43 win over the Sierra Chieftains on Feb. 25 at Selland Arena in Fresno.
Chris Bowe led the way for Kingsburg, who had four players score in double figures, with 13 points. Conner McFall, Noah Brown and Jensen Hirschkorn each finished the game with 12 points.
“The thing that sticks out the most to me is how locked in the team has been with the game plan,” said Philip Bergstrom, Kingsburg High head coach. “Throughout this entire playoff run we have seen different type of basketball teams. We nailed every single bullet point we talked about before the game. My guys were just locked into the defensive game plan.”
The Vikings held a 29-22 halftime lead against the No. 1 seed Chieftains before outscoring them 16-4 in the third quarter to take control of the game. McFall scored 10 of his 12 points in the first half to pace the Vikings.
Bowe scored 11 points in the second half to help secure the championship for No. 11 seed Kingsburg. Kingsburg also won Division IV Titles in 2020 and 2021. They also won a regional championship in 2021.
Kingsburg advanced to the championship game by defeating the No. 2 seed Independence High on Feb. 22 in Bakersfield. McFall led the Vikings with 21 point and 11 rebounds. Brown and Jimmy Cranford each had 11 points.
McFall has been a part of all three of the most recent championships for Kingsburg and said that this year’s team is special.
“This season has been a straight mountain and we are just peaking now. This team is amazing, we have a great coaching staff that scout like crazy,” McFall said. “We know how to beat anybody. We mesh and everything is so great, and I couldn’t be prouder of these guys,”
Coach Bergstrom said that the common key to the success of the program over the past few seasons has been the way that Kingsburg basketball is handling business on and off the court.
“The culture right now at Kingsburg is strong because everyone has brought in. Another thing that sticks out to me with this years team, is we went through some low points but we just kept doing the right things in practice,” Bergstrom said. “It wasn’t always going our way. We were doing a lot of things to win basketball games and that is what a good culture does.”
The Vikings earned the No. 13 seed in the CIF State Division IV playoffs and traveled to play Monterey in the first round of playoffs on Feb. 28. No score was available at presstime.