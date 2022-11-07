The Kingsburg Vikings volleyball team claimed the CIF Central Section Division III Championship on Nov. 3 following a 3-0 victory over Santa Ynez High School in Kingsburg.
The Kingsburg Vikings water polo team are one win away from advancing to the CIF Central Section Division II Championship after a 11-10 win over Clovis East High School on Nov. 5 in Kingsburg.
The Vikings will play No. 3 seed Garces High School on Wednesday, Nov. 9 in Kingsburg. A win and the Vikings would host the Division II Championship game against the winner of the match between No. 4 seed Clovis West and No. 9 seed Redwood High School.
After a bye in the first round of the Division II playoffs, the No. 2 seed Kingsburg Vikings football team will return to the field on Thursday, Nov. 10 against No. 7 seed Frontier High School. Frontier High School is coming off a 49-26 win over No. 10 seed Lompoc High School.
A win and the Vikings would advance to the semifinals of the Division II playoffs against the winner of the game between No. 4 seed Hanford and No. 5 Bakersfield Christian. The semifinals are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 18.