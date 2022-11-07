kingsburg volleyball
 Kingsburg High School, Facebook

The Kingsburg Vikings volleyball team claimed the CIF Central Section Division III Championship on Nov. 3 following a 3-0 victory over Santa Ynez High School in Kingsburg.

Kingsburg water polo

The Kingsburg Vikings water polo team are one win away from advancing to the CIF Central Section Division II Championship after a 11-10 win over Clovis East High School on Nov. 5 in Kingsburg.

