A late fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Kingsburg Vikings’ Dennis Gagnon helped secure a 20-15 win over the Sunnyside Wildcats on Aug. 25 at Kingsburg High School.
The Vikings, who are now 2-0 on the season, will host Dinuba High School on Friday, Sept. 1 in a non-league matchup.
The Vikings opened the scoring when quarterback Max Warkentin connected with Wyatt Boyd on the first drive of the game to give Kingsburg a 7-0 lead.
Sunnyside took the lead, 8-7, after an interception was returned for a touchdown, Kingsburg retook the lead late in the third quarter, when Warkentin connected with tightened Kalvin Voyles on a 30-yard touchdown.
Sunnyside took a 15-14 lead early in the fourth quarter but Gagnon’s fumble recovery and return for touchdown gave Kingsburg the lead with 4:30 left in the game and their defense held off a late Sunnyside drive to win the game.
Despite the win, Kingsburg High head coach David Wilson said his team must clean up mistakes heading forward.
“We didn’t play well. We must address the penalty situation — we get way too many penalties,” Wilson said. “We came out and played well, Max drove us right down and scored and then our defense got a turnover. Our defense bailed us out and I was proud of how they played.”
Coach Wilson was pleased though with how his team handled being down and fought back.
“[I] take my hat off to Sunnyside, they put a lot of pressure on you. I am proud of our resilience and our guys never quitting, they very easily could have but didn’t. We are going to try and clean up the penalties and get healthy and try to go get a win next week.” Wilson said.