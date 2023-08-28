A late fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by Kingsburg Vikings’ Dennis Gagnon helped secure a 20-15 win over the Sunnyside Wildcats on Aug. 25 at Kingsburg High School.

The Vikings, who are now 2-0 on the season, will host Dinuba High School on Friday, Sept. 1 in a non-league matchup.

The Vikings opened the scoring when quarterback Max Warkentin connected with Wyatt Boyd on the first drive of the game to give Kingsburg a 7-0 lead.

