The Kingsburg Vikings took over sole possession of first place in the Tri-County Conference Sequoia division following a hard fought 4-3 win over Selma High this week.

The Vikings scored three runs in the first inning and held on for the win. The Vikings moved to 4-0 in the TCC, while Selma sits at 3-1. 

Jocelyn Gonzalez led Kingsburg with a homerun and three RBIs, while Sammy Gomez had one. Gonzalez also earned the win on the mound. 

