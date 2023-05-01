The Kingsburg Vikings took over sole possession of first place in the Tri-County Conference Sequoia division following a hard fought 4-3 win over Selma High this week.
The Vikings scored three runs in the first inning and held on for the win. The Vikings moved to 4-0 in the TCC, while Selma sits at 3-1.
Jocelyn Gonzalez led Kingsburg with a homerun and three RBIs, while Sammy Gomez had one. Gonzalez also earned the win on the mound.
The Bears were led by Khamara Dement who had a home run and three RBIs. Marissa Vasquez also had three hits.
The Vikings then defeated Washington Union 12-0 in a non-league game on April 28 in Kingsburg.
Alyanna Gonzlaes led the Vikings with four RBIs. Riley Castellanos had two RBIs, while Ava Irigoyen, Gomez, J. Gonzalez and Aryssa Rios each finished with one.
Gonzales threw a five inning no hitter with 10 strikeouts to earn the win for Kingsburg.
Kingsburg played Sierra Pacific High on May 2 in Hanford. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Reedley High on Friday, May 5 in Kingsburg. They travel to play Kerman High on May 9, before ending the regular season on Friday, May 12 at Selma.
Selma High held their first home game of the season on April 28 against Kerman High School. No score was available at presstime.
Selma High played Reedley High on May 2 in Selma. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Immanuel High on Thursday, May 4 in Selma and Sierra Pacific High on Tuesday, May 9. They end the regular season on Friday, May 12 hosting Kingsburg.
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team continued to roll in the TCC winning two out of three games over Washington Union High School. The Vikings moved to 20-5 overall and 8-2 in the TCC-Kings Canyon Division and ae in first place.
Kingsburg defeated Washington Union 13-3 in game one on April 24. Garret Perkins had one home run and one RBI in the game. Ethan Winslow finished with three RBIs, while Ayden Rocha added two.
The Vikings then defeated the Panthers 14-1 on April 26 in Kingsburg. Gavin Enns and Gavin Ekizian each had two RBIs. Bodhi Verners, Wyatt Boyd, Perkins, Rocha and Jensen Hirschkorn each had one. Winslow earned the win on the mound.
Kingsburg lost the final game of the series 2-1 on April 28 in Easton. They will now play Selma High School on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5. They will end the regular season with a two-game series against Reedley High on Wednesday. May 10 and Friday, May 12.
The Selma Bears baseball team moved to 5-5 in TCC play following a 11-3 win over Exeter High on April 26 in Selma and a 4-0 win over Exeter on April 28 in Exeter.
In the win on April 26, Reynaldo Cruz II led the way for the Bears with three RBIs. Matheo Roque added two RBIs, while Nic Esparza, Drew Cerda, Noah Garcia-Ortega and Jacob Hernandez each had one. Cerda also earned the win on the mound.
Selma defeated Exeter High 4-0 on April 28 led by a complete game shutout by Logan McCracken who only allowed one hit and struck out eight batters. Ayden Valdez had two RBIs, while Roque and Aiden Alvarado each had one.
The Bears will play Kingsburg High on Wednesday, May 3 and Friday, May 5, before ending the regular season with a two-game series against Immanuel High School on Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12.