A game between two of the best teams in the Central Section the Central Valley Christian Cavilers and the Kingsburg Vikings lived up to the hype in front of nearly six thousand fans in Kingsburg on Oct. 14. 

Trailing 26-21 with 1:03 left in the game, CVC's Bryson Donelson scored from five yards out to give CVC a 27-26 lead. CVC's defense held the Vikings on a final drive to capture the win and remain undefeated on the season at 8-0 and 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference.

The Vikings fall to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County conference. They travel to play at Reedley High School on Friday, Oct. 21. 

