A game between two of the best teams in the Central Section the Central Valley Christian Cavilers and the Kingsburg Vikings lived up to the hype in front of nearly six thousand fans in Kingsburg on Oct. 14.
Trailing 26-21 with 1:03 left in the game, CVC's Bryson Donelson scored from five yards out to give CVC a 27-26 lead. CVC's defense held the Vikings on a final drive to capture the win and remain undefeated on the season at 8-0 and 2-0 in the Tri-County Conference.
The Vikings fall to 7-1 overall and 2-1 in the Tri-County conference. They travel to play at Reedley High School on Friday, Oct. 21.
Despite the loss, Kingsburg head coach David Wilson was happy with how his team performed against a tough opponent.
“We play good football here at Kingsburg and CVC knew they would be in a fight,” Wilson said. “It was a fight, but we had our opportunities and that was a bit frustrating. It is a gut-check for our program because we have lofty goals, and those goals are still in play. If tonight proved anything it just proved that we could play with the best in the Valley and we are excited about it.”
Kingsburg was led by Winslow who finished the game 17-for- 29 for 231 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson had 16 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown. While Boyd had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown. McFall ended with five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.
The Cavaliers got on the board first when Max Bakker connected with Zach Zwart on a 20-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to give the Cavaliers a 7-0 lead. Kingsburg tied the game at 7-7 midway through the second quarter when Winslow connected with Wyatt Boyd on a 41-yard touchdown pass.
Donelson rushed for his first score of the game later in the second quarter to give CVC a 15-7 lead after a successful two-point conversion attempt. Winslow ran a quarterback sneak from the one-yard line to cut the CVC lead to 15-14 at halftime.
The Cavaliers received the opening kickoff of the second half looking to take control of the game. On the possession, Baker was intercepted by Kingsburg’s Dennis Gagnon. This gave Kingsburg the ball at CVC’s 44-yard line. On the very first play of the ensuing possession, Winslow connected with Conner McFall on a 44-yard touchdown pass that gave Kingsburg their first lead of the game 20-15 with 10:04 left in the third quarter.
CVC responded on the ensuing possession and scored to a take a 21-20 lead when Bakker and Zwart connected on a 24-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Kingsburg once again responded on their ensuing possession when Trace Jackson raced into the endzone from 29 yards away to give Kingsburg a 26-21 lead with 6:35 left in the game after a missed two-point conversion attempt.
The Cavaliers down 26-21 with 53 seconds left in the game, scored to take the lead when Donelson ran in a five-yard touchdown that gave CVC a 27-26 lead. Kingsburg had one final drive but were unable to score.