Led by senior quarterback Ethan Winslow who had 236 yards and three touchdowns, the Kingsburg Vikings defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 49-28 on Sept. 23 in Kingsburg.
The Vikings moved to 5-0 with the victory and will open Tri-County League play on Friday, Sept. 30 against Washington Union High School in Kingsburg.
In their victory over Tulare Union, Kingsburg got off to a fast start when Kenyan Simpson intercepted a Tulare Union pass and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. Tulare Union scored on their next possession to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter.
The Vikings scored on the ensuing possession when Winslow connected with Conner McFall on a 59-yard touchdown pass that gave the Vikings a 14-7 lead after the first quarter of play. Tulare Union score once again to cut the Kingsburg lead to 14-13 with 10:13 left in the first half.
The Vikings added two touchdowns in the final four minutes of the first half on a four-yard touchdown run from Trace Jackson and a 33-yard touchdown pass from Winslow to Wyatt Boyd.
The Vikings extended the lead with three minutes left in the third quarter after Jackson scored his second touchdown of the game. Jackson finished the game with 123 yards and two touchdowns.
Tulare Union did not go away and scored with less than a minute left in the third quarter. Kingsburg led 35-21 after three quarters.
Winslow threw his third touchdown pass of the game and second to McFall early in the fourth quarter to give the Vikings a 42-21 lead. Caleb Irigoyen added a late four-yard touchdown run for the Vikings to seal the victory.
McFall finished the game with eight catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. Irigoyen had nine carries for 52 yards.