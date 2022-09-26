Led by senior quarterback Ethan Winslow who had 236 yards and three touchdowns, the Kingsburg Vikings defeated the Tulare Union Tribe 49-28 on Sept. 23 in Kingsburg.

The Vikings moved to 5-0 with the victory and will open Tri-County League play on Friday, Sept. 30 against Washington Union High School in Kingsburg.

In their victory over Tulare Union, Kingsburg got off to a fast start when Kenyan Simpson intercepted a Tulare Union pass and returned it 73 yards for a touchdown. Tulare Union scored on their next possession to tie the game at 7-7 with 6:23 left in the first quarter.

