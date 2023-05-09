The Kingsburg Vikings softball team moved to 6-0 in the Tri-County Conference Kings League with wins over Sierra Pacific and Reedley High School's.  

The Vikings defeated Sierra Pacific 8-1 on May 2. Alyanna Gonzlaes and Rylee Jones each had two RBIs. Jocelynn Gonzalez had one RBI. Gonzalez also earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts. 
 

Recommended for you