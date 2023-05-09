The Kingsburg Vikings softball team moved to 6-0 in the Tri-County Conference Kings League with wins over Sierra Pacific and Reedley High School's.
The Vikings defeated Sierra Pacific 8-1 on May 2. Alyanna Gonzlaes and Rylee Jones each had two RBIs. Jocelynn Gonzalez had one RBI. Gonzalez also earned the win on the mound with seven strikeouts.
Kingsburg then defeated Reedley High 5-2 on May 5 in Kingsburg. Jones and Gonzalez each had a homerun and one RBI. Gonzlaes earned the win pitching a complete game with nine strikeouts.
The Vikings played Kerman High on May 9. No time was available at presstime. They then will end the regular season on Friday, May 12 against Selma High in Selma.
The Vikings baseball team moved to 22-5 overall and 8-2 in the TCC, first-place, with two wins over Selma High.
The Vikings defeated Selma 3-0 on May 3 in Kingsburg and 11-1 on May 5 in Selma.
In the win on May 3, Bodhi Verners, Ethan Winslow and Garrett Perkins each had one RBI. Gavin Ekizian earned the win on the mound.
No stats were available for the win on May 5. The Vikings will play Reedley High on Wednesday, May 10 and Friday, May 12 to end the regular season. Playoff seedings will be released on Saturday, May 13.