The Kings of Vikings softball team started Tri-County Conference play with wins over Washington Union and Sierra Pacific High School's.

The Vikings defeated Washington Union on April 12 13-0 in Easton. They then opened TCC play on April 14 with an 11-1 win over Sierra Pacific High School in Kingsburg.

In the win over Washington Union, Reygan Jones led the Vikings with a home run and five RBIs. Harley Furlong added two RBIs, while Parker Woods, Ava Irigoyen, Alyanna Gonzales, Rylee Jones and Jocelynn Gonzalez each finished with one RBI.

