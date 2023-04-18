The Kings of Vikings softball team started Tri-County Conference play with wins over Washington Union and Sierra Pacific High School's.
The Vikings defeated Washington Union on April 12 13-0 in Easton. They then opened TCC play on April 14 with an 11-1 win over Sierra Pacific High School in Kingsburg.
In the win over Washington Union, Reygan Jones led the Vikings with a home run and five RBIs. Harley Furlong added two RBIs, while Parker Woods, Ava Irigoyen, Alyanna Gonzales, Rylee Jones and Jocelynn Gonzalez each finished with one RBI.
In their win over Sierra Pacific, Reagan Jones led the Vikings with four RBIs. Gonzalez and Carly Raven each finished with two RBIs, while Riley Matchum, Furlong and Riley Castellanos each had one RBI. Alyanna Gonzales earned the win on the mound after pitching five innings and striking out five batters. Jones had a combined nine RBIs in the wins. She is currently second on the team with 19 RBIs this season. Jocelynn Gonzalez leads the team with 28 RBIs. She also leads the team in batting average (.549), hits with 28 and homeruns with six.
Kingsburg is currently 10-5-1 on the season and 1-0 in TCC play. They played Reedley High School in Reedley on April 18. No score was available at presstime. They then will host Kerman High on Friday, April 21 in Kingsburg, before hosting Selma High on Tuesday, April 25.
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team earned a sweep of a two-game series over Sierra Pacific High School to move to 4-1 in TCC play. Kingsburg improved to 16-3 overall on the season.
The Vikings defeated the Golden Bears 9-0 on April 12 in Hanford. Garrett Perkins, Wyatt Boyd and Houston Hirschkorn each had two RBIs to lead the Vikings. Bodhi Verners, Gavin Enns and Zach Tackett each finished with one.
Ethan Winslow earned the win on the mound, throwing a complete game allowing only two hits.
Kingsburg then defeated Sierra Pacific 6-5 on April 14 in Kingsburg. No stats were available for the games for Kingsburg. Bradley Smith led Sierra Pacific with two RBIs. Justin Simas also had one.
The Vikings will play Kerman High School on Wednesday, April 19 in Kerman, then host the Lions on Friday, April 22 in Kingsburg. They will also play a non-league game against Santa Cruz on Saturday, April 22.