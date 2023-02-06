The Kingsburg Vikings softball team is just a few short weeks from beginning their quest for a Central Section Championship.
The Vikings, who will open the season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 against the Orange Cove Titans in Orange Cove, are coming off a 2022 season that saw them finish 17-13 overall and in second place in the Central Sequoia League at 8-2.
“This year’s team will consist of five new players, all being freshman. We are still waiting on complete team to get together since we still have four players on winter sports so they haven't joined us for practices,” said Jose Salinas, Kingsburg High head coach. “We're looking forward to seeing what this team can do this year. Every year we aim to do better and form a good quality team filled with great players that have the ability to do well and I believe we have that.”