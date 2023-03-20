The Kingsburg Vikings softball team moved to 7-2-1 on the season following an 10-5 win over Hanford High on March 18.
Rylee Jones led the way for the Vikings with a homerun and two RBIs. Jocelyn Gonzalez also had two RBIs, while Aryssa Rios and Sarah Carber each had two RBIs. Gonzalez earned the win on the mound.
The Vikings were coming off a 7-0 win over Madera High on March 16, a 14-3 win over Garces High on March 17 and a 3-2 loss to Buchanan High on March 18.
In the win over Madera, Ava Irigoyen had a homerun and three RBIs. Jones and Rios each had two RBIs.
In the 14-3 win over Garces, Gonzalez led the way with a homerun and five RBIs. Riley Matchum earned the win on the mound.
Jones added four RBIs, while Riley Castellanos, Irigoyen and Parker Woods each had one RBI.
Carley Taven had two RBIs in the Vikings loss to Buchanan.
The Vikings played Bullard High on March 21. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Clovis North High on Thursdays, March 23 at Clovis North. They then will Plat at Central High on Tuesday, March 28.
The Kingsburg Vikings baseball team moved to 9-1 on the season after a 11-1 win over Kingsburg High on March 17 in Kingsburg.
Kingsburg played Washington Union High on March 21. No score was available at presstime. They then will play Reedley High on Thursday, March 23 in Reedley.