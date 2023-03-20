The Kingsburg Vikings softball team moved to 7-2-1 on the season following an 10-5 win over Hanford High on March 18.

Rylee Jones led the way for the Vikings with a homerun and two RBIs. Jocelyn Gonzalez also had two RBIs, while Aryssa Rios and Sarah Carber each had two RBIs. Gonzalez earned the win on the mound.

The Vikings were coming off a 7-0 win over Madera High on March 16, a 14-3 win over Garces High on March 17 and a 3-2 loss to Buchanan High on March 18.

